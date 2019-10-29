Falcons release veteran K Bryant

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant again on Tuesday. Bryant missed three field goals in his last two games and also missed a potential game-tying extra point in a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 13.

The Falcons released Bryant and signed kicker Younghoe Koo, who was most recently with the New England Patriots' practice squad. Bryant made 20 of 21 field goals in 13 games with the Falcons last season, but the team cut him in February.

Atlanta re-signed him to a one-year, $3 million deal on Aug. 31., but he made only nine of 14 field goals, including two misses (51 and 53 yards) in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Bryant is the Falcons' career leader in scoring (1,163 points) and field goals (296).

He spent the past 10-plus seasons with Atlanta after stints with the New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He ranks 11th in NFL history with 397 made field goals and 13th with 1,758 points. Koo, 25, a South Korea native who played collegiately at Georgia Southern, made 3 of 6 field goals and all nine extra-point attempts in four games with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)