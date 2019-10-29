Rams trade injured CB Talib, pick to Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams traded injured cornerback Aqib Talib and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for a future late-round pick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. Talib was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 14 because of fractured ribs. He is eligible to return later this season.

"The short version of this is that the Dolphins are going to end up paying the rest of Aqib Talib's salary, about $4.2 million for the rest of this season, and buying a fifth-round draft pick in 2020," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said on the "NFL Now" show. Talib, 33, is in the final season of a six-year, $57 million deal he signed in 2014 with the Denver Broncos.

The trade allows the Rams to free up money, likely for a long-term deal for 25-year-old cornerback Jalen Ramsey, acquired this month from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 2020 season will be the final year of Ramsey's rookie contract, due to pay him $13.7 million. Meanwhile, the winless Dolphins continue to stockpile draft picks in their rebuilding effort. Talib, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, is in his 12th NFL season after being the 20th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008 NFL Draft. He has played for the Bucs (2008-12), New England Patriots (2012-13), Broncos (2014-17) and Rams (2018-19).

Talib has 35 career interceptions.

