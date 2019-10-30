Former Rangers president Stone dies at 80
Former Texas Rangers president Mike Stone died at his home in Mexico. He was 80. Stone passed away Friday, according to a statement from the team issued Tuesday.
Stone held the position from 1983-90, a tenure highlighted by the December 1988 signing of free agent pitcher Nolan Ryan. The Rangers drew more than 2 million fans for the first time in franchise history in both 1989 and 1990.
After leaving the Rangers, Stone served a commissioner of the independent Northern Baseball League from 2002-06 and was a professor in the sports management program at SMU in Dallas from 2010-17. A celebration of his life is scheduled for Dec. 8 in Fort Worth, Texas.
