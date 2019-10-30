International Development News
Blackhawks’ healthy scratch Seabrook shows frustration

After made a healthy scratch for the second straight game, Chicago Blackhawks alternate captain Brent Seabrook expressed his frustration on Tuesday. "I think I've been playing good," Seabrook told reporters in Nashville, where the Blackhawks were scheduled to play the Predators on Tuesday night. "I've obviously been on for some goals against. Tough situation, but I feel like I'm skating better. I feel like I've got a lot to offer this team."

The Blackhawks veteran defenseman was also a healthy scratch when Chicago played the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night, when the team earned a 5-1 victory that ended a four-game losing streak. The only other time the 34-year-old was a healthy scratch was in 2018, when Joel Quenneville was the head coach. "I don't think I need rest," Seabrook said Tuesday. "I think I feel great. I'm 34. You guys seem to want to write articles about my age and my speed. I feel like I still got a lot to offer in this league and still be a good player for somebody."

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton plans to utilize the same line combinations and pairings for the second consecutive game, including Duncan Keith with Calvin de Haan as the top pairing. Seabrook has one goal in nine games for the Blackhawks (3-5-2) this season. Seabrook, who has 461 points (101 goals, 360 assists) while playing his entire 15-year NHL career with Chicago.

