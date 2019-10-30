International Development News
Development News Edition

Rockets fan charged with punching Pelicans assistant

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 05:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 05:49 IST
Rockets fan charged with punching Pelicans assistant
Image Credit: Flickr

A Houston Rockets fan has been charged with misdemeanor assault after punching an assistant coach of the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Authorities say Manuel Garcia hit New Orleans assistant Joe Boylan in the face after the contest.

Garcia's girlfriend also was arrested for trying to prevent police from reaching Garcia. The fan has been banned for life by the Rockets.

In a statement to ESPN, the Pelicans said: "We are aware of this incident but will have no further comment." In a statement, Harris County District Attorney's Office prosecutor Nathan Beedle said, "We will get to the bottom of this and hold them both accountable for their actions."

Boylan is in his second season with the Pelicans. His role on the staff focuses on player development. The Rockets won Saturday's game 126-123.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed

A rally in global shares stalled, with Asian markets stuck in tight ranges early on Wednesday, as the prospect of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve was countered by worries a Sino-U.S. first-stage trade deal could be delayed. MSCIs broadest...

US woman leading robbery gang gets 37-yr jail term for armed home invasion, looting

An American woman, who led a gang of robbers, has been sentenced to 37 years in prison on the charge of conducting armed home invasions of families specifically of Asian and Indian ancestry across the United States. Chaka Castro 44 of Houst...

NHL notebook: Predators' Josi gets $72.5M extension

Defenseman Roman Josi signed an eight-year deal with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, with the contract carrying an annual average value of just more than 9 million. The 72.47 million deal takes effect next season. Josi is in the final y...

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - October 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesGeneral election set for December 12 as MPs vote to break Brexit paralysis httpson.ft.com2PtIPI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019