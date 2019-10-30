International Development News
Development News Edition

Rangers net 3 goals in third to defeat Lightning

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 10:29 IST
Rangers net 3 goals in third to defeat Lightning
Image Credit: Pixabay

Filip Chytil and Adam Fox scored within a five-minute span late in the third period Tuesday night as the host New York Rangers earned a much-needed 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kaapo Kakko scored on the power play in the second period and Ryan Strome added an empty-netter with 45.2 seconds left in the third for the Rangers, who won for just the second time in their last eight games (2-5-1). Goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 29 saves.

Nikita Kucherov scored in the first for the Lightning, who have lost two straight and three of four (1-2-1). Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded 38 saves. A turnover by the Lightning led to Chytil's go-ahead goal. Pavel Buchnevich picked up the loose puck and raced up the ice on a semi-breakaway. His pass ahead to a streaking Chytil tipped off Chytil's stick and past Vasilevskiy with 7:14 left.

The Rangers took advantage of a near-miss by the Lightning to score their insurance goal. Tampa Bay defenseman Mikhail Sergachev's slap shot bounced off the right post and across the ice, where it was picked up by Ryan Lindgren to begin an end-to-end rush that ended when Fox scored his first NHL goal by putting back the rebound of a shot by Chris Kreider. A badly timed Rangers shift change led to the Lightning taking the lead late in the first period. As the shift took place, Brayden Point corralled a loose puck in the neutral zone and raced up the side of the ice across from the benches. New York defenseman Brady Skjei, one of the players who entered the ice during the shift, chased after Point but lost his stick trying to poke the puck free. As Point neared the net, he passed to Kucherov, who poked the puck past the legs of a sprawling Georgiev with 4:16 left in the period.

A slashing penalty on Ondrej Palat generated the power play in which Kakko received credit for scoring the tying goal shortly before the midway point of the second. Kakko's shot bounced off Vasilevskiy's pads, but the puck trickled away, ticked off the skate of Rangers defenseman Braydon Coburn and trickled into the net at the 9:37 mark.

Also Read: Pak yet to respond to India's proposal to host meet between BSF and Pak Rangers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Naxalites set three trucks on fire in Jharkhand

Naxalites of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee TPC, a splinter group of the CPI Maoist, set fire to three trucks in Jharkhands Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. The Naxalites set the three trucks on fire at...

Post Diwali Delhi struggles to breathe as air quality turns 'hazardous'

Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are again back to its annual encounter with the extreme air pollution post-Diwali. At around 10 in the morning, the air quality index AQI was docking at 423, whi...

UPDATE 5-Southern California firefighters brace for resurgence of extreme winds

Firefighters braced late on Tuesday for a resurgence of strong Santa Ana desert winds across Southern California after a day of light breezes helped them gain ground against a blaze displacing thousands of Los Angeles residents near the fam...

Hawks lose Young to injury, lose game to Heat

In a game marred by an injury to star Atlanta point guard Trae Young, the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler defeated the visiting Hawks 112-97 on Tuesday night. Atlantas John Collins led all scorers with 30 points. Miami rookie Tyler Herro had 19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019