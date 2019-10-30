International Development News
Red Wings top Oilers, end eight-game skid

Image Credit: pixabay

Jimmy Howard made 31 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings scored twice midway through the first period to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Tuesday, snapping an eight-game losing streak. Dylan Larkin, Patrik Nemeth and Filip Hronek scored for Detroit, which had seven regulation defeats and one overtime loss during the skid. The Red Wings also won at Little Caesars Arena for the first time since their home opener.

Leon Draisaitl scored his 10th goal of the season for the Oilers, while Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 shots. The Wings avenged a 2-1 road loss to the Oilers on Oct. 18.

Detroit dominated the first period, outshooting the Oilers 13-6, and emerged with a two-goal lead. Larkin scored his fourth goal of the season on the power play at 7:41. Larkin collected a pass from Taro Hirose and patiently moved around the net, then fired a shot that beat Koskinen on his stick side.

Larkin has scored in consecutive contests after going five games without a point. Nemeth scored his first goal as a Red Wing less than minute later. He moved in from the left point and ripped a shot that flew over Koskinen's right shoulder. Nemeth ended a 70-game goal-scoring drought that dated back to last season.

The shots on goal were nearly even in the second period, with the Wings holding a 10-9 edge, but both goalies were up to the task. Edmonton killed off two penalties while Detroit's unit killed one. The Oilers finally broke through in the third period after a Larkin turnover in his own zone. Draisaitl pounced on the puck and flicked a pass to Connor McDavid, who whipped it back. Draisaitl then wristed a shot past Howard at 12:48.

Edmonton had a four-on-three power play shortly after the goal but couldn't tie it up as Howard made four saves. Hronek's empty-netter with 41.7 seconds left clinched a much-needed win for the Wings. Larkin was credited with an assist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

