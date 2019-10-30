International Development News
Development News Edition

RPT-UPDATE 1-Olympics-Tokyo, IOC still at loggerheads over marathon move

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 14:31 IST
RPT-UPDATE 1-Olympics-Tokyo, IOC still at loggerheads over marathon move
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday it wants Tokyo to understand the reasons why it is switching the 2020 Games marathon to the northern city of Sapporo, a decision that has infuriated the capital's governor Yuriko Koike. The IOC announced a plan earlier this month to move the marathon and race walking events to the northern island of Hokkaido due to concerns about heat in Tokyo next summer.

John Coates, the IOC's Coordination Commission chief for the Tokyo Games, said at the start of a regular Coordination Commission meeting that he did not want to leave at the end of the week without gaining the people of Tokyo's understanding about the move. "We owe it to the people of Tokyo to make sure they are fully briefed," Coates said.

Coates cited the example of the athletics world championships in Doha where the heat and humidity forced many athletes to drop out of the race despite the marathon being held at midnight. He said he had explained these reasons to Koike.

Tokyo temperatures in July and August, when the city will host the Games, regularly exceed 30 degrees Celsius with high humidity adding to the discomfort. Coates added that he wanted to form a four-party group comprised of the IOC, the Tokyo government, national government and the 2020 Organizing Committee to work out the details of the change.

Koike, speaking at the same coordination committee meeting, repeated her stance that the races should remain in Tokyo. "We consider it an unprecedented turn of events to make such an abrupt proposal with no consultation or discussion whatsoever with the host city Tokyo," Koike said.

Tokyo had invested a lot of time and money into preparing anti-heat measures and had even earned praise from IOC head Thomas Bach, she said. While the safety of the athletes was important, organisers could not ignore that many of them had been training and preparing for the Tokyo climate.

"The Games will not succeed without our trust in each other," she said. Koike has said the capital was ready to make further adjustments, including changing the route and start time with some media reports saying to as early as 3:00 a.m.

The IOC has said temperatures in Sapporo, which will also host soccer games, are as much as five to six degrees cooler during the day. Organisers earlier this year had already moved up the starting times to 6 a.m. for the marathon and 5:30 a.m. for the race walk to avoid the blistering midday sun.

When Tokyo hosted the Summer Olympics in 1964, they were held in October -- an option no longer possible due to international sports schedules. Next year's Games are set to run from July 24 to Aug. 9, with the marathon to be held on the final day. (Writing by Elaine Lies and Chris Gallagher, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics marathon and walks could be moved to Sapporo over heat fears

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

GE posts another loss, raises cash flow forecast

General Electric Co on Wednesday posted a 1.3 billion loss in the third quarter as it continued its efforts to reboot several of its businesses after taking a 22 billion charge a year ago. The company also raised its full-year industrial fr...

Haryana Chief Minister Khattar meets PM Modi

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. Khattar, who took oath as Haryanas chief minister on Sunday for the second consecutive term, had called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tue...

Combustible cladding on London's Grenfell Tower key to deadly fire - inquiry

The use of combustible materials in the refurbishment of Londons Grenfell Tower was central to the catastrophic chain of events in June 2017 that turned an ordinary kitchen fire into an inferno that killed 71 people, an official inquiry sai...

Turkey says "largely" reached agreement with Russia in Syria talks

Talks between Turkish and Russian officials on developments in northeast Syria have concluded and the two delegations have largely reached an agreement, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by state media on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019