International Development News
Development News Edition

We will put our best foot forward against Oman and Afghanistan: Sunil Chhetri

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 18:51 IST
We will put our best foot forward against Oman and Afghanistan: Sunil Chhetri

"We will put our best foot forward against Oman and Afghanistan," promised India captain Sunil Chhetri, days after his defenceless team left its scoring boots at home in a 1-1 stalemate with Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. On a high after holding Asian champion and 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar to a goalless draw, a struggling India escaped with a 1-1 draw against lower-ranked Bangladesh in their previous second round qualifying match in Kolkata.

"I think one of them is going to be in Dushanbe because they (Afghanistan) play their home games over there and then against Oman (in Muscat). Both are very difficult and important games, but we back ourselves. If we play the way we played against Qatar, we can do it. We are not scared," Chhetri said on the sidelines of a Herbalife Nutrition event. Yet to taste a win, India are scheduled to play Afghanistan on November 14 and Oman on November 19.

Having squandered a one-goal advantage to lose 1-2 to Oman in their opener at home, India held fancied Oatar in Doha before the underwhelming result against Bangladesh in Kolkata. "We felt bad after the game because we felt we could have done a lot better than what we did. We are over it. We will put our best foot forward against Afghanistan and Oman, two away games, which are very important and difficult ones also.

"We do not want to wash away the good things we have done against Oman, Qatar and Bangladesh, we are definitely on a high. We are learning a lot, just hope we continue that," said one of international football's leading scorers. "We are not happy with our performance against Bangladesh. The team played well but our strikers missed a lot of chances, and that's why we lost two points which we should not have, and that really bothers us."

The Asian Football Federation (AFC) has recently recognised the ISL as the country's top league and asked about the roadmap, he said, "I think they have discussed with the AFC and I hope every stakeholder will come together, for me more teams the better, as soon as possible." He added, "The bigger the better it is. That will increase the number of competitive matches and it is better for the players. I hope all the stakeholders come together and take the best step forward for Indian football."

He said the team is trying but yet to fully embrace coach Igor Stimac's philosophy. "The best think about Stimac, apart form his technical knowledge is, he gives everyone a chance who does well in training. He simply comes to training and sees who does well, and in which position, and will give him the chance.

"We are still far from exactly being in sync with what he wants us to do but we keep trying." At a time when the city is grappling with poor air quality, Chhetri said it is not easy to keep oneself fit here.

"It is very difficult to keep oneself fit in Delhi because the pollution is more here than in other states. Start climbing stairs, do exercise, don't overeat, let's not blame the environment our problem is that we are not sincere enough" Chhetri, who turned a vegan recently, advised. Herbalife Nutrition' Fit Families Fest is an initiative aimed at supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze, stubble burning primary reason

Delhi remained blanketed by a thick haze on Wednesday with its air quality dropping further, largely due to the heavy load of smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, according to government agencies. Weather experts s...

EU won't give broad access to its market after Brexit if Britain tramples standards

The European Unions Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc will only give as much access to its single market to Britain after Brexit as is justified by London ensuring that EU rules and standards are preserved. Barnier said access ...

UPDATE 1-'We are hopeful': Chicago teachers picket on 10th day of strike

A teachers strike in Chicago moved into the 10th school day on Wednesday, as the teachers union and district worked to resolve a contract deadlock over class sizes, support staff levels and pay at the bargaining table. The strike is the sec...

UPDATE 2-Chile says it can't host trade and climate summits after protests

Chile has withdrawn as host of the APEC trade summit in November and the COP25 climate summit in December after several weeks of violent unrest, President Sebastian Pinera announced on Wednesday.The APEC summit was scheduled to bring togeth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019