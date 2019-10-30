International Development News
Kiran, Vaibhaav-Prakash enter second round in SaarLorLux Open

  Updated: 30-10-2019 22:19 IST
Young Indian shuttler Kiran George progressed to the prequarterfinals of the SaarLorLux Open Super Tour 100 after beating France's Toma Junior Popov in straight games here on Wednesday. Kiran, the reigning Junior National champion, registered a 21-18 21-11 win over the sixth seeded Popov in a 36-minute men's singles match to set up a meeting with Netherland's Joran Kweekel.

The Kerala shuttler, who had won the JE Wilson International Series in July this year, had defeated China's Liu Hai Chao 21-17 21-13 in the opening round on Tuesday night. Earlier, Indian men's doubles pairing of Vaibhaav and Prakash Raj entered the prequarters after overcoming Malaysia's Amri Ameer and Muhammad Idham Zainal Abi Syazmil in the opening round here.

Vaibhaav and Prakash notched up a thrilling 16-21 21-14 21-16 win over the Malaysian pair in 45 minutes. The Indian duo will next face fourth seeds Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall of Scotland.

On the first day, B M Rahul Bhardwaj beat Belgium's Rowan Scheurkogel 21-15 21-9 in the opening round. He will face Germany's Kai Schaefer. Lakshya Sen and Mithun Manjunath will begin their campaign later in the day after getting a bye in the opening round.

