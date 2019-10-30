International Development News
Sourav Ganguly visits Chinnaswamy Stadium, appreciates sub-air system

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly appreciated the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) sub-air system at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sourav Ganguly visits Chinnaswamy Stadium, appreciates sub-air system
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly appreciated the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) sub-air system at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ganguly on Wednesday also met National Cricket Academy's (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid in Bengaluru. Ganguly, along with Secretary Jay shah and Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal, attended the NCA meeting.

During his meet, KSCA demonstrated the existing sub-air system to all the office bearers of BCCI including Ganguly, who highly appreciated the system and other facilities at the stadium. The sub-air system helps in preventing water logging in the outfield. After the conclusion of the meeting, KSCA secretary Santosh Menon and Treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya congratulated and felicitated the new office bearers of the cricket governing body.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and former secretary Brijesh Patel were also present during the demonstration. (ANI)

Also Read: CAB felicitates Sourav Ganguly on becoming BCCI President

