Report: Redskins OT Williams not at practice

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 23:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 23:46 IST
Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams was not in attendance for the start of practice on Wednesday, the Washington Post reported, following a report from NBC Washington that the seven-time Pro Bowl selection had no intention to play this season. One day after the Redskins announced Williams reported to the team facility, ending his season-long holdout, Williams was not on the field at the start of practice. Williams qualifies for a two-week roster exemption, allowing the Redskins to wait one full week before adding him to the 53-man roster.

The Redskins open only the first 20 minutes of practice. Interim coach Bill Callahan is scheduled to meet with the media on Wednesday afternoon. As part of his clearance to return to the team, Williams underwent a physical on Wednesday. It is unclear if he passed the physical.

The impetus for Williams to return was continuing his clock toward free agency. Williams must be "available to play" six games this season to avoid tolling his contract. An accrued season is not awarded for players who don't attempt to be available for at least six games in a season. By reporting, the 31-year-old Williams could move his contract closer to free agency. His five-year, $66 million deal expires after the 2020 season. Williams is scheduled to make $12.5 million in base salary next season.

Williams became upset with the team's medical staff over how the removal of a growth, found on his head earlier in the offseason, was handled. Washington was reportedly pursuing a trade this week, with the Cleveland Browns said to be one of the interested teams.

Williams has started 119 of 120 games played over his previous nine NFL seasons.

