Bengals' Green wants long-term deal 'or 'just let me go'

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green said he wants the team to commit to him for many years, not just one. "I'm not into a one-year (deal). Give me a long-term (contract) or just let me go," Green said after taking the field for practice on Wednesday, per ESPN.

While Green was against playing under the franchise tag, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection said he does wish to continue his career in the Queen City. "I'm not going to be a guy that says, 'Oh I want to get traded,' and then go to a situation where I'm not happy," Green said. "Like, I'm genuinely happy here. We might not win, but I'm happy here. But at the end of the day, this is a business. I know my worth, and I know what I bring to this team."

Green, who is in the final season of a four-year, $60 million contract, is working his way back from an ankle injury sustained at the end of July. The 31-year-old Green is hopeful of making his season debut following the Week 9 bye for the Nov. 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Green has collected 602 receptions for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in 111 games since the Bengals selected him fourth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.

