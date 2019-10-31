Chargers S James not ready to practice
While Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, he is not yet ready to practice and doesn't appear close to a return. "He's doing just fine," head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Wednesday. "I think he's right on schedule. I don't like to put a timetable on players' injuries, but he's working hard. When he's ready, trust me, he'll be back on the field. But that may be some time."
James had surgery to address a stress fracture in his right foot on Aug. 22 and was given a timetable of about three months. He was placed on injured reserve before Week 1, ruling him out at least eight weeks. Earlier Wednesday, TMZ Sports posted a video of James being asked about his recovery and whether he'll return this season, with James repeatedly saying, "We'll see."
The Chargers are 3-5 and two games out of the second AFC wild-card spot, with three games remaining before their Week 12 bye: vs. Green Bay, at Oakland and vs. Kansas City in Mexico City. They begin the final five games of the season Dec. 1 at Denver. The 23-year-old James was the Chargers' first-round pick (17th overall) last April. He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and was the first rookie in franchise history to eclipse 100 tackles.
James' injury was the result of a broken screw from a previous surgery he had while at Florida State.
