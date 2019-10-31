International Development News
Redskins OT Williams fails physical

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 03:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 02:58 IST
Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams failed his physical Wednesday due to discomfort when putting on his helmet. Head coach Bill Callahan said after practice that Williams wasn't present because of the failed physical. Williams had surgery in the offseason to remove a cyst from his head.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection does not intend to play this season, NBC Washington reported, despite reporting to the team Tuesday. But Callahan said he remains hopeful Williams will play in 2019, adding, "His heart is in the right place."

One day after the Redskins announced Williams was indeed at the team facility, ending his season-long holdout, Williams was not on the field at the start of practice Wednesday. Williams qualifies for a two-week roster exemption, allowing the Redskins to wait one full week before adding him to the 53-man roster. Where the two sides go after the failed physical is not clear. NFL Network reports that if the team can't find a helmet that works for Williams within two weeks, he will either play through the discomfort or be placed on the non-football injury list, in which case Washington could choose whether or not to pay Williams' salary.

The impetus for Williams to return was continuing his clock toward free agency. An accrued season is not awarded for players who don't attempt to be available for at least six games in a season. If Williams is placed on the NFI list, his contract would not toll. The 31-year-old Williams' five-year, $66 million deal expires after the 2020 season. Williams is scheduled to make $12.5 million in base salary next season.

Williams became upset with the team's medical staff over how the removal of the growth, found on his head earlier in the offseason, was handled. Washington reportedly was pursuing a trade this week before Tuesday's trade deadline, with the Cleveland Browns said to be one of the interested teams.

Williams started 119 of 120 games played over his previous nine NFL seasons.

