Sixers' Embiid, Wolves' Towns ejected
Minnesota Timberwolves forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns and 76ers center Joel Embiid were ejected during the Wednesday night game at Philadelphia. With 6:42 left in the third quarter, Embiid and Towns became entangled and wrestled to the floor. Numerous players and coaches then joined in.
Towns appeared to throw a punch as the players hit the floor. After an extensive video review by league officials, Embiid and Towns were ejected and the fans chanted "MVP!" to Embiid as he left the court.
The Sixers led 77-55 when play was halted. Towns, 23, entered the night averaging 32 points, 13.3 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks through three games this season. Embiid, 25, was averaging 26.6 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, 1.5 steals, and two blocks through two games.
Both are two-time All-Stars.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
