International Development News
Development News Edition

NBA notebook: Hawks' Young to be re-evaluated Monday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 06:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 06:58 IST
NBA notebook: Hawks' Young to be re-evaluated Monday
Image Credit: Pixabay

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is not expected to miss significant time after spraining his right ankle in a road loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. The team announced that he received treatment Wednesday morning and will be re-evaluated on Monday. According to multiple reports, the injury was not serious enough to require an MRI.

Young has been ruled out for Atlanta's Thursday home game, also against the Heat. The Hawks have home games Tuesday against San Antonio and Nov. 7 versus Chicago. Young, 21, rolled his ankle in the second quarter of the 112-97 loss and didn't return. He scored five points in 11 minutes after averaging 34 points and nine assists in the Hawks' first three games.

--Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki had a street renamed in his honor. Nowitzki Way was unveiled near American Airlines Center in Dallas. It replaces the 2900-3000 block on Olive Street to the south of the arena. "It's sort of surreal," Nowitzki said at the ceremony. "From my first year, the city probably wouldn't have named a dumpster after me."

The future Hall of Famer quickly improved and became a 14-time NBA All-Star. He was the NBA MVP for the 2006-07 season, and he cemented his legendary status by leading the Mavericks to the 2010-11 NBA title. --Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma could make his season debut with the team this week.

Kuzma, out due to a foot injury, was assigned to the South Bay Lakers for practice on a rehab assignment. He will be re-assigned to the NBA Lakers immediately after practice. Kuzma was cleared for half-court, full-contact work last Friday, the first large step forward in his progression from the injury, which originated during FIBA World Cup preparation this summer.

--Former NBA forward Amar'e Stoudemire will play for the Fujian Sturgeons in the Chinese Basketball Association this season. Stoudemire worked out for team officials last week before signing with the team. His teammates with the Sturgeons include former NBA guards Ty Lawson and Erick Green. He becomes at least the third former NBA player to move to the CBA this season, joining Lance Stephenson (Liaoning Flying Leopards) and Jeremy Lin (Beijing Ducks).

Stoudemire, who turns 37 in November, had hoped to make a comeback in the NBA this season. The 2002-03 Rookie of the Year and a six-time All-Star, he last played in the NBA in 2015-16, when he averaged 5.8 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Miami Heat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Binnington, Blues hold off Wild

Jordan Binnington stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced Wednesday night as the St. Louis Blues edged the visiting Minnesota Wild 2-1. Binnington delivered a nice bounce-back performance after allowing four goals Sunday at Detroit. His teammat...

New powerful quake hits South Philippines

Manila, Oct 31 AFP A powerful quake struck in the southern Philippines on Thursday sending people fleeing from homes, schools and malls, with initial reports of damage to some buildings. The 6.5 magnitude quake hit the island of Mindanao, t...

Blazers’ Lillard hits 3s down stretch to stop Thunder

Damian Lillard scored 23 points, including three consecutive 3-pointers in a fourth-quarter stretch, to lead the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 102-99 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The Trail Blazers never led by mor...

Bills face Redskins in start of run against losing teams

Buffalo Bills fans who were hoping for another receiver to jazz up the NFLs 24th-ranked scoring offense didnt get their wish before Tuesdays trade deadline. The team chose not to make any moves, feeling the nucleus that has them off to a 5-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019