Rugby-England unchanged for World Cup final, Spencer on bench

  • Reuters
  • Tokyo
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 08:01 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 08:00 IST
England have named an unchanged starting team for Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against South Africa, with the introduction of scrumhalf Ben Spencer on the bench the only variation from the 23-man squad that beat New Zealand.

Spencer, who has 20 minutes of international experience from three replacement appearances, only arrived in Japan on Monday as a replacement for Willi Heinz after he was ruled out due to an injury picked up in the semi-final. Winger Jonny May and captain Owen Farrell have both recovered from dead legs, with prop Kyle Sinckler also fit after limping off in the semi-final with a calf problem.

There had been speculation coach Eddie Jones would revert to the lineup he used against Australia, with Farrell at flyhalf to beef up the midfield in the face of South Africa's physical assault, but he has stuck with the side which produced one of England's best performances for years to beat the All Blacks. "It has been a good week, the players have been together a while now so it's less about the volume of training, it's more about sharpening the sword," Jones said after naming the team on Thursday.

"We know the physical part of the game is going to be important and the players will go into this game well prepared knowing how we want to play. We will go and play with no fear. "South Africa will probably play a similar type of game they have played all tournament so we need be good in the arm wrestle and when we have the opportunities to break the game up, we are then confident and composed enough to take them."

The match is Jones's 50th in charge and his win percentage of 80% is the best of any England coach. England are seeking their second title following their 2003 victory while South Africa are looking for their third -- the last coming in 2007 when they beat England in the final.

The Springboks named their team earlier on Thursday, with the return of speedy winger Cheslin Kolbe the only change from the team that beat Wales in their semi-final. England: 15-Elliot Daly, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Owen Farrell (captain) 11-Jonny May, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs, 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Sam Underhill, 6-Tom Curry, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Jamie George, 1-Mako Vunipola.

Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Dan Cole, 19-George Kruis, 20-Mark Wilson, 21-Ben Spencer, 22-Henry Slade, 23-Jonathan Joseph.

