At 0-7, Dolphins host almost-as-bad Jets (1-6)

The Miami Dolphins, who have lost 10 straight games overall and are off to their first 0-7 season start since 2011, actually have a solid chance of winning on Sunday. That's because they play host to the New York Jets (1-6), who have been almost as bad as Miami. The Jets have lost two straight games, including an embarrassing 33-0 defeat to the visiting New England Patriots two weeks ago, which prompted a comment by New York owner Christopher Johnson that has gone viral.

"Hopefully we show up this week," Johnson said to a small group of Jets fans before the host Jacksonville Jaguars beat New York 29-15 on Oct. 27. The Dolphins, meanwhile, have looked better of late, leading the host Pittsburgh Steelers 14-0 in the first quarter on Monday night. But the Steelers rallied to win that game 27-14, with the help of two interceptions tossed by Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, who virtually forced the Dolphins to trade him by letting them know he wanted out of Miami, grabbed both of those interceptions, adding salt to a very large wound. "We have to continue fighting," Ryan Fitzpatrick said. "That's just the place we are at right now."

In fact, Miami's 14-point lead Monday night was its largest advantage since Oct. 7, 2018. Perhaps the Jets are just what the Dolphins need considering Miami swept both games between the two last year, 20-12 in New York and 13-6 in Miami.

Miami is a three-point home underdog this Sunday even though the Jets are 0-3 on the road, with each loss coming by at least 14 points. The Dolphins suffered a major injury on Monday when star cornerback Xavien Howard -- the team's top remaining player -- left the game with a knee injury. He is out for Sunday and will reportedly have season-ending surgery. Howard was the NFL's co-leader in interceptions last season.

Before Howard got hurt, the Dolphins spent much of the past few months trading away players for draft picks, dealing left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills and linebacker Kiko Alonso as well as Minkah Fitzpatrick, just to name a few. Running back Kenyan Drake was the most recent Dolphins player to go. He was shipped to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday for a conditional draft pick (either a fifth- or sixth-rounder).

The Jets, meanwhile, finally threw in the proverbial towel on Monday, trading standout defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the New York Giants for a third-round pick in 2020 and either a fourth- or a fifth-rounder in 2021. Williams, 25, was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. With Williams gone, the Jets' biggest issue on Sunday will be the health of quarterback Sam Darnold, who has a sprained left thumb but is expected to play.

"It's a pain tolerance thing," Darnold said. "I should be fine." Jets starters who were unable to practice on Wednesday due to injuries were center Ryan Kalil (neck), left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle) and cornerback Trumaine Johnson (hamstring). Dolphins starters unable to practice were Howard and safety Reshad Jones (shoulder).

Darnold, who missed three games this season due to mononucleosis, is 1-3 in his four starts in 2019. He had just one interception in his first two games, including an impressive upset win over the Dallas Cowboys, but he has been picked off seven times the past two weeks. A big problem for Darnold has been his pass protection, something the Dolphins will look to exploit. Against Jacksonville, Jets rookie left tackle Chuma Edoga allowed 3.5 sacks, and Darnold was pressured on 17 of his 39 drop-backs.

"(That pressure) is going to change how a quarterback plays," Jets coach Adam Gase said. "It's a big problem." Gase, who coached the Dolphins the past three years, is already under fire in New York. And Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was New York's quarterback from 2015 to 2016, would love to knock off Gase and the Jets on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)