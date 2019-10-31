Baseball-Nationals pitcher Strasburg named World Series MVP
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg was named the Most Valuable Player of the World Series on Wednesday after helping his team capture their maiden Major League Baseball championship.
Strasburg earned wins in each of his two World Series starts versus the Houston Astros during which he gave up a combined four runs over 14-1/3 innings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)