Conley, Mitchell carry Jazz past visiting Clippers

  Reuters
  • |
  Salt Lake City
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 10:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 10:21 IST
Mike Conley scored 29 points and Donovan Mitchell added 24 to lead the Utah Jazz to a 110-96 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 points and Rudy Gobert chipped in 13 to help the Jazz win their third home game of the season and fourth game overall. Utah shot 11-of-24 (45.8 percent) from 3-point range.

Lou Williams scored 24 points to lead the Clippers. JaMychal Green added 23 points and Montrezl Harrell chipped in 10 off the bench. Los Angeles shot 47.6 percent from the field, but ended up with 19 turnovers. The Clippers played without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, forcing Williams -- the team's sixth man -- into the starting lineup. Los Angeles did well with Williams on the court. When he was on the bench, a different story emerged.

Williams tallied seven points and four assists in the first quarter to help give the Clippers an early spark. Los Angeles took a 13-8 lead on back-to-back baskets from Ivica Zubac. The Jazz didn't stay down long. Utah ended the quarter on a 14-2 run to take a 33-23 lead. Mitchell and Emmanuel Mudiay took turns scoring transition layups to spark the run. Jeff Green and Joe Ingles each buried a 3-pointer to cap it off.

Utah extended its lead to 42-28 early in the second quarter on a layup from Ingles. Los Angeles rallied late in the quarter and cut the deficit to one at 52-51 on three free throws from Landry Shamet.

The Jazz came out on fire again when Conley took over in the third quarter. Conley scored 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the quarter to give Utah a lead it never relinquished. Mitchell and Conley combined for six straight baskets to spark a 32-8 run for the Jazz. Conley finished the run off with back-to-back 3-pointers, giving the Jazz an 84-63 lead with 4:21 left in the quarter.

Los Angeles rallied early in the fourth quarter and cut the deficit to 99-89 on back-to-back baskets from Jerome Robinson. Conley hit a 3-pointer to quell the run and the Clippers could draw no closer.

