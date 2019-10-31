Ravens' Jackson next to test defense of 8-0 Patriots

The New England Patriots have ripped through half their schedule, hardly being tested while winning all eight games, seven of them by at least 14 points. But the powerful Patriots could be facing a tough exam when they host the Baltimore Ravens on the Sunday night stage in Foxborough, Mass.

New England's defense has been tremendous while leading the NFL in scoring (7.6 points per game) and interceptions (19) and ranking second in total defense (234.0 yards per game). Yet going against dual-threat Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson figures to present a big challenge. Jackson has rushed for more than 100 yards in back-to-back games and three times overall while totaling 576 yards on the ground with a scintillating 6.9-yard-per-carry average. He also has passed for 1,650 yards and 11 touchdowns against five interceptions.

Jackson's skills have the Ravens (5-2) ranked second in scoring (30.6 points per game) and total offense (434.9 yards per game). "He's a major problem, and everybody's had trouble with him," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of Jackson. "It'll be a big challenge for us. Yeah, he can do it all. He can run, he can throw, can throw on the run, can extend plays. He's tough."

New England safety Devin McCourty, the NFL leader with five interceptions, said it is hard to prepare for Jackson in practice sessions. Basically, there is no chance of anybody on the roster impersonating Jackson's speed and athleticism. "I've never seen a player like this at the quarterback position," McCourty said. "His ability to throw the ball downfield, but also they come out there in empty (sets) and if it's not there, if he doesn't like what he sees, he's able to make three guys miss in the backfield and now it's 45, 50 yards later before anybody gets next to him."

Jackson has guided the Ravens to three consecutive wins, including an impressive 30-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 20. Baltimore had a bye last week and has a solid 9-2 mark in games following bye weeks under coach John Harbaugh.

The break has given Jackson two weeks to dissect the Patriots' stingy defense. New England has allowed seven or fewer points four times and has an NFL-best plus-17 turnover margin. "They're just fundamentally sound," Jackson said. "A lot of veterans on the defense, all 11 at the ball at all times. That's how they're getting so many turnovers.

"They've got 19 interceptions? That's crazy." Baltimore has committed just seven turnovers, and avoiding miscues is certainly a big key in the eyes of Harbaugh.

"The interceptions have been remarkable, especially with pressure," Harbaugh said of the Patriots. "They have guys who know how to make plays on the football. It's just good football in my mind. I don't think it's anything that's new to football. They're just doing it at a really high level." New England is in the middle of the pack in total offense -- 16th at 369.9 yards per game -- but has been racking up the points due to its opportunistic defense.

The Patriots have scored 30 or more points on six occasions and 27 in one of the other wins. Quarterback Tom Brady has only needed to be steady as opposed to super. The 42-year-old veteran has passed for 2,251 yards and 13 touchdowns against four interceptions.

Wideout Julian Edelman is thriving with 53 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns, while Sony Michel is the top running back with 464 yards and six touchdowns. The Ravens' defense is ranked 17th in both scoring defense (22.3 points per game) and total defense (349.7 yards per game). Outside linebacker Matt Judon has a team-best four sacks.

Baltimore may get cornerback Jimmy Smith back for the game. Smith has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury in Week 1. New England will be using its third kicker of the season after signing Nick Folk, who has 1,077 career points in 154 NFL games. The Patriots waived Mike Nugent, who served in the role for four games after replacing injured Stephen Gostkowski (hip).

