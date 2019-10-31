International Development News
Maxwell takes break from cricket due to mental health issues

  PTI
  Melbourne
  Updated: 31-10-2019 11:27 IST
  Created: 31-10-2019 11:25 IST
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell on Thursday went on a "short" break from cricket due to mental health issues and will be replaced by D'Arcy Short in the national Twenty20 squad. According to Cricket Australia, Maxwell told the team's support staff that he was struggling with his mental health and the Board, along with his state side Victoria, are backing him in this period.

"Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health. As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game," Team psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia on its website 'cricket.com.au'. "Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff."

Maxwell's decision comes days after he hammered a 28-ball 62 in Australia's massive 134-run win in the opening Twenty20 against Sri Lanka. He did not get to bat in the second match which the hosts won by nine wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The 31-year old, who also bowls off-spin, has played 110 ODIs, 61 T20s and seven Tests for Australia. He has managed just one century each in Tests and ODIs but has three hundred in T20Is.

CA's Executive General Manager of National Teams Ben Oliver said, "The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support. Cricket Australia will work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria's support staff to ensure Glenn's well-being and his reintegration into the game." Oliver further requested that Maxwell, his family and friends' privacy should be respected.

"He's a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer. It's important we look after Glenn and all our players," he said.

