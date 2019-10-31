International Development News
Development News Edition

Huberdeau, Panthers rally past Avalanche in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 12:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 12:37 IST
Huberdeau, Panthers rally past Avalanche in OT

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the tying goal with 90 seconds left in regulation and the winner 29 seconds into overtime as the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in Denver on Wednesday night. Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist, Colton Sceviour also scored, Aaron Ekblad had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots for the Panthers, who overcame a 3-1, third-period deficit.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, Matt Nieto and Joonas Donskoi also scored, and Philipp Grubauer had 34 saves for Colorado. MacKinnon has posted a point in all 12 games this season (seven goals, 10 assists). The Avalanche were playing their first game since captain Gabriel Landeskog was put on the injured list with a lower-body ailment. Coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday that Landeskog would miss "significant" time.

The Panthers won the initial faceoff in overtime and controlled the puck from there. Huberdeau won the game with a backhander after a loose puck bounced to him in front, his seventh goal of the season. Nieto put Colorado ahead early on a scramble in front of the Florida net. Matt Calvert's shot from the top of the zone hit off Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, and Nieto knocked it in at 6:05 of the first.

It was Nieto's third of the season. Florida got the equalizer midway through the period when Sceviour tipped in Ekblad's shot from the point at 9:59. It was Sceviour's first goal of the season.

Donskoi put the Avalanche back in front in the final minute of the first when he scored on a rebound of MacKinnon's shot from the point at 19:28, his sixth tally. After a scoreless second period, Colorado increased its lead early in the third. Nazem Kadri won a faceoff in the offensive zone, and Ian Cole passed it to MacKinnon, whose shot bounced off defenseman Anton Stralman and Bobrovsky and in at 7:37 to make it 3-1.

Florida got back within one on a power-play goal. Barkov, parked in front of Grubauer, deflected Keith Yandle's shot from the point, and it trickled through Grubauer's pads at 12:04. It was Barkov's first of the season. Bobrovsky came off for an extra skater with 1:56 left, and Huberdeau tied it 26 seconds later with a screened shot in the top left corner.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Fiat Chrysler-PSA must keep French industrial footprint - France's Le Maire

France welcomed a planned merger between Italys Fiat Chrysler and French Peugeot maker PSA, but would be vigilant about the firms French industrial footprint and about maintaining its decision centers, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire...

REFILE-Fiat Chrysler to join forces with Peugeot to create world's fourth-largest carmaker

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeots owner PSA said on Thursday they would join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the worlds fourth-largest automaker.The boards of the two groups have mandated their respective teams to finalise discussions ...

NBA roundup: Curry breaks hand in Warriors' loss

Ricky Rubio hit two of Phoenixs five 3-pointers in a 21-0, first-quarter run Wednesday as the Suns ran away from Golden State 121-110 in San Francisco on a night when the Warriors lost Stephen Curry to a broken left hand. With the Warriors ...

Fiat Chrysler to join forces with Peugeot to create world's fourth carmaker

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeots owner PSA said on Thursday they would join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the worlds fourth-largest automaker. The boards of the two groups have mandated their respective teams to finalize discussions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019