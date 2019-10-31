Huberdeau, Panthers rally past Avalanche in OT

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the tying goal with 90 seconds left in regulation and the winner 29 seconds into overtime as the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in Denver on Wednesday night. Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist, Colton Sceviour also scored, Aaron Ekblad had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots for the Panthers, who overcame a 3-1, third-period deficit.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, Matt Nieto and Joonas Donskoi also scored, and Philipp Grubauer had 34 saves for Colorado. MacKinnon has posted a point in all 12 games this season (seven goals, 10 assists). The Avalanche were playing their first game since captain Gabriel Landeskog was put on the injured list with a lower-body ailment. Coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday that Landeskog would miss "significant" time.

The Panthers won the initial faceoff in overtime and controlled the puck from there. Huberdeau won the game with a backhander after a loose puck bounced to him in front, his seventh goal of the season. Nieto put Colorado ahead early on a scramble in front of the Florida net. Matt Calvert's shot from the top of the zone hit off Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, and Nieto knocked it in at 6:05 of the first.

It was Nieto's third of the season. Florida got the equalizer midway through the period when Sceviour tipped in Ekblad's shot from the point at 9:59. It was Sceviour's first goal of the season.

Donskoi put the Avalanche back in front in the final minute of the first when he scored on a rebound of MacKinnon's shot from the point at 19:28, his sixth tally. After a scoreless second period, Colorado increased its lead early in the third. Nazem Kadri won a faceoff in the offensive zone, and Ian Cole passed it to MacKinnon, whose shot bounced off defenseman Anton Stralman and Bobrovsky and in at 7:37 to make it 3-1.

Florida got back within one on a power-play goal. Barkov, parked in front of Grubauer, deflected Keith Yandle's shot from the point, and it trickled through Grubauer's pads at 12:04. It was Barkov's first of the season. Bobrovsky came off for an extra skater with 1:56 left, and Huberdeau tied it 26 seconds later with a screened shot in the top left corner.

--Field Level Media

