French inflation slower than expected in October

French consumer prices fell 0.1% in the month of October to leave the annual rate at 0.9%, according to preliminary EU-harmonised data from the INSEE statistics agency on Thursday.

A Reuters poll of 22 economists had an average forecast for inflation at 1.0%.

