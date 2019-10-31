International Development News
Development News Edition

Coach Langer hails Maxwell for coming out with his mental health problems

Australia's coach Justin Langer on Thursday said that it took great courage for all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to tell his teammates about his mental health.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 13:48 IST
Coach Langer hails Maxwell for coming out with his mental health problems
Justin Langer (L) and Glenn Maxwell (R) . Image Credit: ANI

Australia's coach Justin Langer on Thursday said that it took great courage for all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to tell his teammates about his mental health. Earlier in the day, Cricket Australia (CA) had announced Maxwell's decision to take a break from cricket to look after his mental health, and as a result, he was replaced by D'Arcy Short in the Australian squad for the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.

"It took great courage for him to tell us he was not OK. In one way, it is really good for him to do that. Behind the mask of the great entertainer and the great talent and the great team man and everything we see publicly, a lot of these guys are human and they are hurting a bit. Hopefully, he is going to be fine," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying. Maxwell recently played a knock of 62 runs against Sri Lanka in the first T20I against Sri Lanka and this knock enabled Australia to post 233 runs in the match.

In the second T20I, the all-rounder did not get a chance to come out to bat, as David Warner and Steve Smith chased down Sri Lanka's total of 117. "Like all injuries, we will work out where he is at with it and work out when he is going to return to play hopefully healthier and happier ... then he is at the moment. You check in all the time. It is very topical now, you have got to look after each other," Langer said.

"It is not just about win-loss and we have come to recognise that. I am certain the support network is there. We haven't seen too many cases of it, but there's a lot of cases behind closed doors. We have got to show people respect and care for them. It's not just what you see on TV. It's what behind the mask that counts," he added. Maxwell has played 110 ODIs, 61 T20Is and 7 Tests for Australia.

Australia squad for the final T20I against Sri Lanka: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa. The side will take on Sri Lanka in the final T20I tomorrow. (ANI)

Also Read: Australia apppoint McDonald as Langer's assistant

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-English League Cup quarter-final draw

English League Cup quarter-final draw Oxford United v Manchester CityManchester United v Colchester United Aston Villa v LiverpoolEverton v Leicester City Matches to be played the week commencing Dec. 16 ...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Local favourite Li earns one-shot lead at HSBC Champions

Local favorite Li Haotong returned to form and rode a wave of home support to grab the first-round lead at the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai on Thursday.Li, one of seven Chinese players in the field, carded an eight-under-par 64...

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia's Maxwell battling mental health problems, takes break

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is taking an indefinite break from cricket with immediate effect as he undergoes treatment for mental health issues, coach Justin Langer said.Maxwell, who played in Australias two T20 wins against Sri Lan...

TODAQ adds new global partners with close of first $5M investment round

Hyundai BSC, GEMS Education and ThreeD Capital join other corporates, family offices and VCs for the TODAQ first investment roundHyundai BSCs Dae Sun Chung among new senior advisors to join TODAQ Advisory Board SEOULOct. 31, 2019 CNW - TODA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019