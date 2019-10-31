International Development News
Shastri will also be involved in NCA till he is coach: BCCI president Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said that senior team's head coach Ravi Shastri will be asked to get "more involved" in grooming talent at the National Cricket Academy "till the time he is coach". Ganguly's prospective move to have Shastri in dual role, could well be an aim to create a synergy between national team and NCA.

Shastri has now had a new contract till 2021 World T20 but his terms of agreement is only working with the Indian team with an annual salary of Rs 10 crore. "We will also create a system where Ravi's involvement is more at the NCA till the time he's coach. We will make it a good Centre of Excellence. We have Rahul Dravid, Paras (Mhambrey) and Bharat Arun also goes there," Ganguly said at the Eden Gardens.

Once considered to be a finishing school of Indian cricket, NCA in the last decade had become a rehabilitation centre. Ganguly along with other office-bearers had a meeting with the NCA staff including Rahul Dravid and COO Toofan Ghosh, who gave an elaborate presentation.

Asked about his meeting with Dravid, Ganguly said:"It was good. He's the head of NCA and one of the greats of Indian cricket. Basically, we wanted to know about the functions of NCA. We are building a new NCA. "The meeting went for about two hours. I met him separately and found out what is the way forward. I think they do a lot of good work."

The BCCI had been trying for over a decade to move the NCA out of the premises of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. In 2017, it finally completed the purchase of 40 acres of land, in the Devanahalli Aerospace Park area. "A lot of work goes in the NCA. It is right in the heart of the city in Bangalore and we won't get a location like this. I think KSCA does help a lot and don't even charge a penny from BCCI for using those facilities.

"They've done a lot of good work with the junior and senior teams. The bigger the space, it will be better. Once that's complete, NCA will get a lot more bigger," Ganguly said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

