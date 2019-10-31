International Development News
Development News Edition

Ashleigh Barty clinches pole position in Shenzhen

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shenzhen
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:07 IST
Ashleigh Barty clinches pole position in Shenzhen
Image Credit: ANI

World number one Ashleigh Barty clinched pole position in the Red Group after defeating Petra Kvitova in straight sets at the WTA Finals in China on Thursday. The French Open champion stormed into the semi-finals with a crushing 6-4, 6-2 win in one hour and 28 minutes at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre.

The result knocked out the winless Czech from the round-robin tournament. Belinda Bencic and Kiki Bertens clash in the later match with the winner joining Barty out of the Red Group.

Barty, who had already sealed the year-end No.1 ranking, rebounded after a three-set loss to late replacement Bertens on Tuesday. "I felt like I executed really well," she said after the match.

"I knew I had to play aggressively. I'm really excited to still have another chance to play here." Kvitova had a scare in the third game of the first set but saved two breaks points to hold her serve, which was being targeted by an aggressive Barty.

But the Australian's consistency wore down an error-strewn Kvitova and she grabbed a decisive break in the fifth game. Barty had break points against her serve in the sixth and eighth games but withstood Kvitova's attempts to get back into the first set.

Kvitova, the oldest player in the draw, changed tactics early in the second set and attacked the net but Barty had the answers to reach the semi-finals on her WTA Finals debut. For Kvitova, the 2011 WTA Finals champion, the loss marks a second straight winless campaign in her seventh appearance at the lucrative year-ender.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

74 passengers killed in Pakistan train inferno

A massive fire broke out on a train in Pakistans eastern Punjab province on Thursday after two gas cylinders exploded while some pilgrims were cooking breakfast, killing at least 74 people, mostly Islamic preachers travelling to attend a we...

Visit by EU MPs to Kashmir helped getting international attention on Pak's support to cross-border terror:MEA

Under attack by the Opposition over the visit of European lawmakers to Kashmir, the government on Thursday said the trip was considered to be in Indias larger national interest as it helped getting international attention on Pakistans suppo...

Army wants homosexuality, adultery to be punishable, approaches Defence Ministry

The Army wants the acts of homosexuality and adultery to be kept punishable and has approached the Defence Ministry for it, a year after the Supreme Court decriminalised them, sources said. They also said that the Army Act had provisions un...

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up Halloween party protests

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to break up masked anti-government protesters mingling with Halloween revelers in fancy dress near the upmarket club district of Lan Kwai Fong on Thursday after a standoff lasting hours. Police also used tear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019