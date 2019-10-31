Rijiju to launch emblem of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India on Nov 2

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju will launch the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup official emblem on November 2. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju shared the news and wrote, "Delighted that I'm coming to Mumbai on 2nd Nov to launch the Official Emblem of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020. The #U17WWC will be a game-changer for football in India. Let's make it the best tournament that India has ever hosted. @FIFAcom @IndianFootball @FIFAWWC."

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, to be held in India next year, will have its official emblem unveiled at the Gateway of India on Saturday. The occasion will mark one year to go for the second FIFA tournament. India had successfully hosted the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup in 2017, in which England emerged as champions. (ANI)

