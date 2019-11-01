Report: Flacco out 4-6 weeks after second opinion

After a second medical opinion, Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to be out four to six weeks with a herniated cervical disk, according to a report Wednesday by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter also reported that Flacco will avoid surgery, pending reviews by Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles and Dr. Jack Kelley in Branford, Conn.

Several news outlets reported that Flacco was expected to be placed on injured reserve with the neck injury following the second opinion, which would force the Broncos to make a roster move. However, recent reports speculate that Denver may not make a decision about IR until after their Week 10 bye. The team already announced that Brandon Allen will make his first NFL start on Sunday when the Broncos host the Cleveland Browns, and practice squad rookie Brett Rypien will serve as a backup.

Flacco, 34, who is playing his first season in Denver after 11 seasons with Baltimore, is 2-6 in eight starts.

