Police to deploy extra force for security at Indore test match

  PTI
  Indore
  Updated: 01-11-2019 00:40 IST
  Created: 01-11-2019 00:40 IST
As the Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case next month, the police department is gearing up to put in place adequate security measures for the India-Bangladesh cricket test match to be played in the city from November 14. Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Indore range's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Varun Kapoor, said he was confident of getting adequate force for deployment at the match venue in view of the possible SC judgment.

The inaugural game of the two test match series between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Holkar Stadium here between November 14 and 18. The stadium has a capacity of 27,000 spectators. "The match is being held at a sensitive time as there is a possibility that the Supreme Court will pronounce a verdict on the Ayodhya dispute. Despite that, we will put in place elaborate security arrangements by drawing adequate police force for the match," Kapoor said.

"In view of the possible judgment on Ayodhya, we are reviewing security arrangements for the deployment of force in eight districts of Indore range," he said. Indore range is considered very sensitive in terms of law and order situation in the state.

"We are fully confident that we will get adequate force from the police headquarters for deployment as per the requirement," Kapoor said. Stating that the police personnel were keeping a watch on the social media platforms as well, the ADGP warned that strict action will be taken against those who try to vitiate communal harmony through social media.

