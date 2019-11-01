International Development News
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Unapologetic Verstappen says he's in Hamilton's head

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 03:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 03:25 IST
Motor racing-Unapologetic Verstappen says he's in Hamilton's head
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Having been accused of not giving up enough space on the race track, Red Bull's Max Verstappen was in no mood to concede ground off it on Thursday as he labeled comments by five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton as "disrespectful" and "silly".

Hamilton, who can clinch a sixth Formula One driver's title on Sunday at the U.S. Grand Prix, had some critical words for Verstappen after the pair banged wheels during the opening lap of last Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix. The Briton went on to win the race but later said that when racing Verstappen you have to give him more space in places where other drivers are "more respectful".

Ferrari's four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel backed Hamilton's assessment of the Dutchman's aggressive approach. As the two world champions criticized Verstappen, who is famed for his bold overtaking maneuvers, he shrugged off the attack claiming a psychological victory.

"It only shows I am in their heads and I guess that is a good thing," said the Dutchman, who will be contesting his 100th career grand prix this weekend. "From my side I don't need to dig into other people in a press conference. "First of all I think it is a bit disrespectful as well and I prefer to fight on the track which I love to do.

"I think from my side it is a bit of a silly comment to make because I think I am always a hard racer but fair. "Of course it is easy to have a dig at someone but from my side it's fine."

Hamilton did not back away from his comments, dismissing any suggestion that his words were disrespectful. "I was explaining a scenario so I don't think it was disrespectful in any way," said the Briton.

Verstappen made it clear there was no chance he would change his style any time soon, declaring that if you are not going to fight for victory, stay home. "Of course I like to fight hard but on the edge, otherwise if they want me to stay behind it's also better to stay at home," said the 22-year-old.

Verstappen displayed plenty of that famous fight last year at the U.S. Grand Prix when he qualified 15th and clawed his way to a second-place finish. "You want to take the fight to them because that's what we are here for," he added.

"We are racers, we are Formula One. I think we are the best out there and we do fight for victories because that's what I live for."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Pinterest quarterly revenue, forecast disappoint; shares plunge

Pinterest Inc fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on lower-than-expected average revenue per user and its revised full-year sales forecast came marginally below expectations, sending its shares tumbling 19. Thursdays a...

Spain gears up for express election amid increasingly divided society

Spains main political parties kicked off a highly condensed electoral campaign on Thursday night, just 10 days before Spaniards head to the polls for a repeat election that is likely to show an increasingly fragmented society.With voting bo...

UPDATE 1-Amgen takes 20.5% stake in BeiGene to sell cancer drugs in China

Amgen Inc said on Thursday it will take a 20.5 stake in BeiGene Ltd in a deal to expand the California-based biotechnology companys presence in China, the worlds second largest pharmaceutical market. Amgen said it will pay around 2.7 billio...

EXCLUSIVE-Government officials around the globe targeted for hacking through WhatsApp -sources

Senior government officials in multiple U.S.-allied countries were targeted earlier this year with hacking software that used Facebook Incs WhatsApp to take over users phones, according to people familiar with the messaging companys investi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019