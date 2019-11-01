International Development News
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Tokyo governor gives reluctant consent to marathon venue move

  Reuters
  Tokyo
  Updated: 01-11-2019 09:31 IST
  Created: 01-11-2019 09:26 IST
Sapporo was formally approved on Friday as host of the marathon events at next year's Summer Olympics with the reluctant consent of Tokyo's governor, ending a showdown between the Japanese capital and the IOC over where to stage the flagship event. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) stunned many Games organizers last month by announcing that the marathon, one of the most prestigious events at any Olympics, would be moved to the northern Japanese city of Sapporo to avoid the worst of Tokyo's summer heat.

The announcement enraged Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who said at the beginning of discussions with the IOC on Wednesday that she still wanted the marathon and race walk events to remain in the capital. At the request of IOC delegation leader John Coates, representatives from the IOC, the 2020 organizing committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and national government held talks on Friday aimed at reaching an amicable solution to what has become a very public spat.

"I think we must move forward," a stony-faced Koike said at the four-party meeting, which was open to media. "I don't approve but the decision can't be avoided."

She added that they had agreed Tokyo would not bear extra costs of the venue move but they still disagreed on other points that needed to be worked out. Coates said they had agreed at a meeting on Thursday that the decision on where to hold the marathon and race walk events rested with the IOC, adding that there would be no other venue changes in the future.

"We will continue as a one-team effort," he said, referring to planning with host city Tokyo. In Wednesday's opening remarks to a three-day IOC coordination visit, Coates had said organizers "owed it to the people of Tokyo" to clarify any plans over the marathon and race walk.

He had also vowed not to leave Tokyo without a consensus decision over the events. Tokyo temperatures in July and August, when the city will host the Games, regularly exceed 30 degrees Celsius with high humidity adding to the discomfort.

"We thought it would be possible to do something, but our opponent was nature," said Tokyo 2020 organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori. The IOC is determined not to repeat the experience of the athletics world championships in Doha, where the heat and humidity forced many athletes to drop out of the race despite the marathon being held at midnight.

The IOC has said temperatures in Sapporo, which will also host soccer games, are as much as five to six degrees cooler during the day. Organizers earlier this year had already moved up the starting times to 6 a.m. for the marathon and 5:30 a.m. for the race walk to avoid the midday sun.

When Tokyo hosted the Summer Olympics in 1964, they were held in October — an option no longer possible due to international sports schedules. Next year's Games are set to run from July 24 to Aug. 9, with the men's marathon to be held on the final day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

