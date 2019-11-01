International Development News
Perth Glory target Zlatan Ibrahimovic - reports

Perth Glory target Zlatan Ibrahimovic - reports
Image Credit: Flickr

Australia's Perth Glory are planning an audacious bid to bring former Manchester United and Paris St. Germain star Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the A-League, reports said. The 38-year-old Swede's form for LA Galaxy in America's MLS this season has given rise to persistent speculation that he may yet be lured away for one last career swansong.

Argentine side Boca Juniors have been linked to a move for the forward while Premier League and Serie A clubs are also reportedly circling, with Perth now joining the hunt. The team's chief executive Tony Pignata told broadcaster ABC late Thursday the club had approached Ibrahimovic's agent, inquiring about his availability and interest in playing in Australia.

"It doesn't hurt to ask," he said. We know he is off contract from LA Galaxy, the transfer window doesn't open in Europe until January, so there is an opportunity for possibly four, five six games" for Perth from the end of November.

ABC said the club had yet to hear back. "We're hopeful we get an audience with him and sit down and have a chat," added Pignata. Perth lost in the A-League grand final last season to Sydney FC in a penalty shootout. They are unbeaten in the current campaign, with one win and two draws from their three games so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

