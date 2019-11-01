International Development News
Domi's OT goal caps Canadiens' comeback over Knights
Max Domi scored 26 seconds into overtime to cap a three-goal flurry in the final seven minutes of the game and give the Montreal Canadiens a 5-4 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Domi took a pass from Jeff Petry in the middle of the slot and then fired a wrist shot through the pads of Marc-Andre Fleury for his fourth goal of the season.

Montreal had cut it to 4-3 with 6:27 remaining in the third period on Tomas Tatar's fourth goal of the season. The Canadiens pulled goaltender Keith Kinkaid with 2:08 left and Brendan Gallagher tied it 10 seconds later when a Joel Armia centering pass ricocheted off Gallagher's skate and then off the skate of defenseman Brayden McNabb past Fleury. Phillip Danault and Jonathan Drouin also scored goals for Montreal, which won a season-high third straight game. Kinkaid finished with 31 saves as the Canadiens improved to 4-1-0 all-time against the Golden Knights.

Cody Glass, Mark Stone, William Karlsson, and Alex Tuch scored goals and Cody Eakin added a pair of assists for Vegas. Fleury, making his league-high 13th start, had 25 saves. Danault, who had a hat trick in a 4-3 overtime victory at Vegas last season, gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at the 2:35 mark of the first period, knocking in a rebound of a Shea Weber shot into a wide-open right side of the net for his fifth goal of the season.

But Vegas came back to take a 2-1 lead later in the period on goals by Karlsson, who took a stretch pass from Jonathan Marchessault and beat Kinkaid with a wrister from the right circle, and Tuch, who broke in on the left wing after taking a pass off the boards from Nate Schmidt and firing a shot five-hole for his first goal of the season. Drouin left alone on the right side of the net, tied it midway through the second period with his seventh goal of the season, deking Fleury and then tucking the puck inside the right post. It was the fourth goal in the last three games for Drouin.

Glass then put Vegas back in front early in the third period with his third goal of the season, taking a pass from Eakin in the right circle and firing a wrist shot through Kinkaid's pads. Stone followed 3 1/2 minutes later with his eighth goal of the season, centering a pass into the crease for Paul Stastny that caromed into the goal off the skate of defenseman Ben Chiarot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

