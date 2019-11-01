ICC confirms Williamson's bowling action as legal

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the bowling action of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been found to be legal on Friday. Williamson can continue bowling off-spin in international cricket. He was reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during the first Test against Sri Lanka played in Galle from August 14 to 18.

He subsequently underwent a bowling assessment in Loughborough on October 11, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations. Williamson had earlier been suspended from bowling in international cricket in July 2014. He was allowed to resume bowling in December 2014 following remedial work and reassessment.

Earlier in the day, England defeated New Zealand in the first T20I by seven wickets. Williamson and pacer Trent Boult have been given a rest for the series. (ANI)

