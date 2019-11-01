Cricket fraternity wishes VVS Laxman on his 45th birthday!
The Cricket fraternity on Friday wished former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman on his 45th birthday. Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir termed Laxman as one of the best batsmen in his tweet.
"Birthday wishes to one of the best batsmen India has ever had @VVSLaxman281.Your very very special wrist technique is still my favorite. Wishing you all the health and happiness in the world," tweeted Gambhir. India batsman Suresh Raina, on the micro-blogging site, posted a picture and wrote: "May you be blessed with the best this birthday and beyond. Sending lots of luck and good vibes your way Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281 Have a good one."
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared Laxman's special knock on their Twitter handle. "Here's wishing one of #TeamIndia's most stylish batsmen, @VVSLaxman281 a very happy birthday. On his special day, relive his 'very very special' knock of 281 against Australia."
"Happy birthday to the best person I have ever met.. what a legend..my very very dear friend @VVSLaxman281. May you continue to be blessed and happy forever .. #Happpybirthdaylaxman," Harbhajan Singh tweeted. "You are such a great role model for everyone in the world. I wish good health & the best in everything that you do. A very happy birthday @VVSLaxman281," Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha tweeted.
In his cricketing career, Laxman played 86 ODIs and 134 Tests for India amassing 2,338 and 8,781 runs respectively. (ANI)
