International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-Itchy eyes, sore throat but Bangladesh OK with Delhi air

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:01 IST
Cricket-Itchy eyes, sore throat but Bangladesh OK with Delhi air
Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's air pollution has left several Bangladesh players with sore throats and itchy eyes but coach Russell Domingo dismissed any health concerns and said they were focused on giving a good account of themselves in Sunday's Twenty20 match against India.

The city government instructed schools in Delhi on Friday to remain shut until Nov. 5 as residents breathed the season's worst air for a third straight day. Several Bangladesh players and support staff wore face masks during Friday's training at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium and Domingo said it was not ideal but the tourists would not make an issue out of it.

"Not obviously perfect with the smog but it's the same for both the teams," the South African told reporters. "It's not perfect, it's not ideal, but it's nothing we're going to complain about and moan over. We just got to get on with it...

"For sure we have some scratchy eyes, maybe a little sore throat now and then, but it's been okay. Nobody is being sick or dying or anything like that." Delhi's notorious smog caused Sri Lankan bowler Suranga Lakmal to vomit on the field during 2017 tests at Kotla and prompted questions about scheduling matches in northern India during winter.

Domingo referred to Bangladesh's own struggle with air pollution and said the team was not taking any special precaution. "We know Sri Lanka struggled a bit last time. There's bit of pollution in Bangladesh as well. So it's not a massive shock to the system," Domingo said.

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour was rather dismissive about it. "You're asking the wrong person I think," said the former player from Punjab.

"I've played all my life in north India. We're used to these conditions. We are not taking any special measures. The game has been scheduled and we're here to play." More than air quality, the tourists are struggling to cope with the absence of talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was banned earlier this week for an anti-corruption breach.

"Anybody will miss Shakib...but he made a mistake and is paying the price for it," Domingo said. Shakib's absence has left the coach with a selection dilemma, though he expected youngsters to step up.

"It's very tricky because Shakib bats at number three and often opens the bowling or bowls first change," Domingo said. "So you got to decide 'whether I want to replace the batsman or I replace the bowler' because it's very difficult to replace both. Not many players provide you both skills."

"I don't think there is anyone earmarked to specifically do Shakib's job."

Also Read: Former footballer dead, 2 players injured in lightning strike

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Featuring in 100 matches for Liverpool is 'just a dream' for Alexander-Arnold

Liverpools Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is on the verge of featuring in the 100th match, said it is just dream for him to achieve that feat. Its just a dream, you never think you will play 100 times for Liverpool, the clubs official website ...

Andhra Pradesh: Couple killed after being hit by tanker in Visakhapatnam

Two people were killed after a tanker carrying diesel hit them on the National Highway in Tallapalem village here on Friday. Kasimkota Sub Inspector Himagiri said, Karanam Somi Naidu 55, and his wife Aidi Talli 50 was going on the high way ...

Black Clover Chapter 227 spoilers – Asta vs Queen in battle, What others can be seen

Fans are passionately waiting for Black Clover Chapter 227. Chapter 226 came out earlier this week and the Japanese manga aficionados highly enjoyed another week of Tabata greatness. Here we will try to find out what we can see in the upcom...

Jennifer Lopez wears Harry Winston jewellery set in Platinum

Mumbai Maharashtra India Nov 1 ANINewsVoir Jennifer Lopez wore Harry Winston jewellery set in Platinum to The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 11th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on October 27th. Jennifer Lopez also wore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019