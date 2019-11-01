International Development News
Development News Edition

Featuring in 100 matches for Liverpool is 'just a dream' for Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is on the verge of featuring in the 100th match, said it is 'just dream' for him to achieve that feat.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Liverpool
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:49 IST
Featuring in 100 matches for Liverpool is 'just a dream' for Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is on the verge of featuring in the 100th match, said it is 'just dream' for him to achieve that feat. "It's just a dream, you never think you will play 100 times for Liverpool," the club's official website quoted Alexander-Arnold as saying.

If the defender played in the match against Aston Villa, it will be Alexander-Arnold's 100th appearance for Liverpool. The 21-year-old said that he never imagined playing 100 matches for Liverpool at such a young age.

"I always thought, growing up, that I would hopefully play one or two games, but never near 100, especially at such a young age," he said. "You never think it is going to happen like this and you don't think it will go so quick as well. Thinking back, I can't remember all of the games, but it has been a fast three years I suppose, it has gone around so quick," Alexander-Arnold added.

Liverpool will compete against Aston Villa in Premier League on November 2. (ANI)

Also Read: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold enters Guinness World Records book

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Trump aide confirms Ukraine aid was linked to Biden probe

A former top White House official confirmed that military aid to Ukraine was held up by President Donald Trumps demand for the ally to investigate Democrats and Joe Biden but testified that theres nothing illegal, in his view, about the qu...

Rape & death of Kerala sisters: NCSC may ask govt to transfer case to CBI

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes NCSC may ask Kerala to transfer the case of rape and suspicious death of two minor girls to the CBI for a thorough probe, its vice-chairman L Murugan said Friday. Public outcry and protests erupt...

Pak-origin UK terror attack ringleader should have been monitored, says UK coroner

The Pakistani-origin terrorist who was the ringleader behind the 2017 London Bridge attack in the UK should have remained under surveillance by the intelligence services, the chief coroner of England and Wales has concluded in a report on F...

DGCA asks IndiGo to replace PW engines of 97 A320neo aircraft by Jan 31 or face grounding

Stating that desperate measures were required to put things in order, aviation regulator DGCA told IndiGo on Friday to replace the Pratt and Whitney PW engines under both wings of 97 A320neo aircraft at all costs by January 31 or they would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019