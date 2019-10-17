Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold enters Guinness World Records book

Liverpool's defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has forged his name into the Guinness World Records book after the most number of assists by a defender in a single season of Premier League. The 21-year-old racked in a total of 12 assists during the 2018/19 season and as a result, forged his name into the records book.

He achieved 16 assists in all competitions, out of which 12 came in the Premier League season. "It is an honour. I have always wanted to go forward and help the team to create as many chances as possible. It is obviously down to the lads to put the ball into the back of the net, because football is a team game and without them, the manager and all the support in the background, this record wouldn't be possible," Liverpool's official website quoted Arnold as saying.

"I always used to read the Guinness World Records book as a kid because they are fun to read, to see the different records and what people are up to all around the world. It is an unbelievably proud moment for me and all of my family - and hopefully something that will stand for a few years," he added. Arnold has claimed the record from Everton's duo of Andy Hinchcliffe (1994/95 season) and Leighton Baines (2010/11 season).

The player has been having an exceptional season with Liverpool as earlier this year he was named in the Champions League squad of the year. Arnold and his team-mate Andrew Robertson have had an impressive outing for their team, and they both had a combined total of 29 assists in all competitions.

Robertson achieved an impressive 11 in the Premier League, and a further two in the Champions League, leaving Alexander-Arnold with the Guinness World Records title. (ANI)

