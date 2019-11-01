All ICA state units save Sikkim, Manipur have filled vacancies: Official

The Indian Cricketers Associations (ICA) has now filled vacancies for male and female representatives in all state associations save Manipur and Sikkim. A senior ICA official confirmed the development to PTI on Friday, the first day of their two-day meeting held at the BCCI here.

ICA is India's first ever players' association formed as per recommendation of the Supreme Court-appointed Justice RM Lodha panel. "Now only two members are left -- Sikkim and Manipur and rest all is taken care of," an iCA functionary said requesting anonymity.

On October 16, when the ICA had met for the first time, they had filled about 24 vacancies and needed to fill another 14. For example, in the Mumbai Cricket Association, Kiran Powar and Samantha Lobatto will be the male and female representatives respectively to the apex body.

The ICA had prepared a tentative budget of Rs 10-15 crore but the official expects things to move on only after the BCCI conducts its apex council meeting. But the official said that things would move only after the BCCI conducts its Apex Council meeting.

"We are trying to find our footing and spoke to Apex Council members (Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad). We also discussed on funds (in the meeting)," the official said hinting that they would require the help of BCCI when it comes to the issue of funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)