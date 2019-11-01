Report: Foot injury remains concern for Panthers QB Newton

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is scheduled to visit a foot specialist in Green Bay with limited progress in his recovery from an injury suffered in August. ESPN reported Newton would be in Wisconsin and surgery could be a topic of conversation. NFL Network reported Newton is "a long way off" from a return to the field, with Kyle Allen holding down the starting spot in Newton's extended absence.

Allen is 4-1 since Newton was shut down with what is reportedly a Lisfranc injury. The painful foot issue typically requires corrective surgery, but Newton opted to attempt rehabilitation. He had shoulder surgery -- the second of his career -- in January 2019. Head coach Ron Rivera declined to discuss details of Newton's injury or any related progress since mid-September.

Newton went down in the third preseason game of the exhibition season in New England but missed only a week of practice. He returned for preparation for Week 1, but struggled with accuracy and was limited outside the pocket. The Panthers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

