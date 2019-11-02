Adams 'at peace' with Jets after talk with CEO

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams met with team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson to discuss his feelings after his name was mentioned in trade talks earlier this week. Adams said he felt the conversation was helpful, however he's not ready to sit down with coach Adam Gase or general manager Joe Douglas -- yet.

"It was good," the 24-year-old Adams said, per ESPN. "It went well. Me and Mr. Johnson are really close. I have a lot of respect for him. I was very comfortable because he understands me -- not Jamal Adams as a football player, but Jamal Adams as a person. "He's very genuine and authentic, and I've always had a mutual respect for him, so that was a guy I was comfortable with talking to. And, it went well."

Adams took issue with how the Jets handled the final hours leading up to NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. He later tweeted that Douglas "went behind my back" to listen to offers after Adams told him previously that he wanted to stay in New York. "I am at peace with everything," Adams said. "I'm going to eventually talk to all those guys. I'm just not ready to talk. At the end of the day, I'm human. When you get into something that just happened like that, when you get into an argument or whatever it is -- a disagreement with somebody -- some people handle it different ways. I do. I'm just not ready to talk.

"And that's not just saying I'm mad or I'm a diva. I don't care about that. I really don't. My focus is on this team, man. I'm ready to play ball." Adams, who has a contract through 2020 and a fifth-year option on his rookie deal for 2021, has one interception that he returned for a touchdown this season.

A first-round pick (sixth overall) of the Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft, he also has 39 tackles and five passes defensed in 2019. Adams made the Pro Bowl team for the first time last season, when he totaled one interception, 115 tackles, 12 passes defensed and 3.5 sacks.

