International Development News
Development News Edition

Adams 'at peace' with Jets after talk with CEO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 04:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 04:19 IST
Adams 'at peace' with Jets after talk with CEO
Image Credit: Flickr

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams met with team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson to discuss his feelings after his name was mentioned in trade talks earlier this week. Adams said he felt the conversation was helpful, however he's not ready to sit down with coach Adam Gase or general manager Joe Douglas -- yet.

"It was good," the 24-year-old Adams said, per ESPN. "It went well. Me and Mr. Johnson are really close. I have a lot of respect for him. I was very comfortable because he understands me -- not Jamal Adams as a football player, but Jamal Adams as a person. "He's very genuine and authentic, and I've always had a mutual respect for him, so that was a guy I was comfortable with talking to. And, it went well."

Adams took issue with how the Jets handled the final hours leading up to NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. He later tweeted that Douglas "went behind my back" to listen to offers after Adams told him previously that he wanted to stay in New York. "I am at peace with everything," Adams said. "I'm going to eventually talk to all those guys. I'm just not ready to talk. At the end of the day, I'm human. When you get into something that just happened like that, when you get into an argument or whatever it is -- a disagreement with somebody -- some people handle it different ways. I do. I'm just not ready to talk.

"And that's not just saying I'm mad or I'm a diva. I don't care about that. I really don't. My focus is on this team, man. I'm ready to play ball." Adams, who has a contract through 2020 and a fifth-year option on his rookie deal for 2021, has one interception that he returned for a touchdown this season.

A first-round pick (sixth overall) of the Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft, he also has 39 tackles and five passes defensed in 2019. Adams made the Pro Bowl team for the first time last season, when he totaled one interception, 115 tackles, 12 passes defensed and 3.5 sacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Guatemalans remember their dead with giant kites as Day of the Dead begins

SANTIAGO SACATEPEQUEZ, Guatemala, Nov 1 Reuters - T housands gathered in Central Guatemala on Friday to watch giant kites take flight, a local tradition intended to reconnect the living and the deceased, as Day of the Dead celebrations kick...

Elon Musk says he is disconnecting from Twitter

Tesla chief Elon Musk fired off a tweet on Friday indicating that he is disconnecting from Twitter, perhaps in favour of popular news and discussion platform Reddit. Kicking the Twitter habit would be a radical change for the colorful seria...

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Hamilton signals he is ready to clinch title in style

Lewis Hamilton posted the top time on Friday in free practice for the U.S. Grand Prix, signalling he is ready to clinch a sixth Formula One drivers title in style. Hamilton, who could secure the crown without even scoring a point in Texas, ...

Horse racing-Storm the Court wins Breeders' Cup Juvenile in upset

Storm the Court fended off a late challenge from fellow longshot Anneau dOr to win the Breeders Cup 2 million Juvenile by a neck in a stunning upset at Santa Anita Park on Friday.Dennis Moment, the 4-5 favorite, stumbled as he left the gate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019