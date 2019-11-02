International Development News
Development News Edition

Huge second period carries Hurricanes past Red Wings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 09:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 09:28 IST
Huge second period carries Hurricanes past Red Wings
Image Credit: pixabay

Sebastian Aho scored two of Carolina's four goals that came during an 11-minute span of the second period as the Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-3 in Raleigh, N.C., on Friday night. Aho broke a 1-1 tie just 27 seconds into the second period to ignite the rally.

Andrei Svechnikov, Nino Niederreiter, Martin Necas, Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who are 3-0-0 to open their four-game homestand. Dougie Hamilton and Jaccob Slavin each supplied three assists, while Aho made it a three-point night with one assist. Anthony Mantha scored twice for the Red Wings, while Tyler Bertuzzi also scored. Andreas Athanasiou notched two assists for Detroit, which has won only once in its past 10 games.

Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek made 29 saves. Mrazek, going against his former team, pushed his regular-season winning streak in PNC Arena to 12 consecutive games. Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard allowed five goals on 21 shots before he was pulled late in the second period. Jonathan Bernier finished in net, picking up 11 saves on 12 shots.

It was another strong Carolina outing to begin a new month after the team matched a franchise record in October for victories and points with an 8-3-1 record (17 points). Detroit lost its fifth straight road game after winning its first two.

Svechnikov opened the scoring 7:15 in, finishing in front of the net at the end of a nice sequence of puck movements by the Hurricanes. It was his fifth goal across a three-game span. Mantha scored more than nine minutes later to make it 1-1.

After Aho's first goal, Niederreiter scored on a power play to make it 3-1 Hurricanes 79 seconds later. Necas' goal came 26 seconds after Mantha's second goal, restoring Carolina's two-goal advantage. Mantha has a team-high nine goals. The Hurricanes built a 5-2 lead on Aho's second goal, but the margin was trimmed on Bertuzzi's redirection late in the second period.

McGinn countered with a short-handed goal less than two minutes into the third period for his first goal of the season. It was the second time this season that the Hurricanes have scored at least six goals. Teravainen's empty-net goal with 3:22 left gave them a season-high in goals.

Hamilton's points streak is at a career-best six games.

Also Read: Democrats take stage at South Carolina criminal justice reform forum

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Getzlaf, Ducks dump Canucks in OT

Ryan Getzlaf took a long outlet pass from Troy Terry and scored 230 into overtime Friday to give the Anaheim Ducks a 2-1 victory over the visiting Vancouver Canucks. Jakob Silfverberg scored a short-handed goal and goalie John Gibson made 3...

Former K'taka minister Vaijanath Patil passes way

Former Karnataka Minister Vaijnath Patil passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday at the age of 81. Patil was suffering from prolonged illness and was admitted to Fortis hospital in Bengaluru for the treatment.As the president of ...

Mamata wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday and said the state was proud to have him, as its brand ambassador. She wished Khan good health and success and prayed that...

Barnes' late put-back gives Kings first win

Harrison Barnes scored on a putback with 2.9 seconds left to lift the Sacramento Kings to a 102-101 home win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night for their first victory of the season. Nemanja Bjelica launched a corner 3-pointer with less tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019