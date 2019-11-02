Lakers ride James' triple-double to win over Mavs

International Development News
LeBron James had 39 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to defeat the host Dallas Mavericks 119-110 in overtime Friday night. James, who also had four steals, connected on 13 of 23 shots from the floor, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Anthony Davis scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Lakers, who overcame a 15-point deficit and won their fourth in a row. Danny Green had 14 points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.

Luka Doncic also recorded a triple-double, finishing with 31 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis chipped in 16 points and nine rebounds, while Dwight Powell had 14 points for the Mavericks. Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma made his season debut, scoring nine points in 19 minutes. He had been out due to a left ankle injury.

The Lakers scored the first seven points in the extra session and never trailed in OT. The Mavericks cut the deficit to 110-108 after a 3-pointer by Doncic with 2:59 remaining, but a bucket by Davis and a 3-pointer by James increased the lead to seven to clinch the win for the Lakers. Davis' jumper gave the Lakers a 100-99 lead with 1:20 remaining in regulation. However, a 3-pointer by Dorian Finney-Smith put the Mavericks up 102-100 with 31 seconds left. A free throw by Dwight Powell gave the Mavericks a three-point edge before Green's trey forced overtime.

A 10-0 run to start the third allowed the Lakers to knot the score at 58 after a layup by Avery Bradley less than three minutes into the quarter. The clubs traded leads for much of the period before a late 9-2 surge helped the Mavericks go up 85-76 heading into the fourth. Dallas held a 58-48 advantage at the break. James led all scorers in the first half with 14 points while Davis had 13.

Doncic finished the half with 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Porzingis added 12 first-half points. The Mavericks dominated the boards, outrebounding the Lakers 61-41, including an 18-6 edge on the offensive end.

--Field Level Media

