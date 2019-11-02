International Development News
Getzlaf, Ducks dump Canucks in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 10:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 10:23 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ryan Getzlaf took a long outlet pass from Troy Terry and scored 2:30 into overtime Friday to give the Anaheim Ducks a 2-1 victory over the visiting Vancouver Canucks. Jakob Silfverberg scored a short-handed goal and goalie John Gibson made 39 saves as the Ducks cooled off the high-scoring Canucks to improve to 6-1-0 at home.

The Canucks had their chances, putting 40 shots on goal to 29 by the Ducks, but Gibson was up for the challenge. The Ducks also turned back the Canucks' lethal power play, killing off Vancouver's man advantage five times. The game-winner was the seventh goal of the season for Getzlaf, and it came in his 999th career game with the Ducks.

The Canucks nearly won the game at the end of regulation, but Elias Pettersson hit the left post on a close-range shot as the clock reached 0.0. It was Pettersson's first shot of the game. The Canucks entered with four victories in their past five games, having scored 25 goals in that stretch. The Ducks won their second consecutive game after losing four of the previous five, including three losses on a recent four-game road trip.

The Canucks tied the game 1-1 with just over six minutes remaining, catching some good fortune when the puck rebounded off Ducks defenseman Korbinian Holzer and into the goal. Canucks center Adam Gaudette sent the puck toward teammate Brandon Sutter in front of the Ducks' goal, and it took a deflection off Holzer's skate. Silfverberg scored his seventh goal of the season at 13:28 of the first period as the Ducks put their penalty kill to work. Silfverberg pounced on a loose puck in the Canucks' zone and, moved in on Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom, then lifted the puck to the roof of the net for his seventh goal of the season.

The Ducks led after the opening period despite taking just five shots on goal. The Canucks had 19 shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes and held a 33-18 advantage on shots through two periods. The Canucks were playing without left winger Micheal Ferland, who is in the concussion protocol and was sent back to Vancouver. Ferland left Vancouver's Wednesday game after a fight with the Los Angeles Kings' Kyle Clifford.

Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm returned to play just under 23 minutes after missing the previous two games with a lower-body injury. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

