Hintz scores twice as Stars get by Avalanche

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Roope Hintz scored two goals, Anton Khudobin stopped 38 shots, and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in Denver on Friday night. Denis Gurianov, Mattias Janmark and Joe Pavelski had assists for Dallas.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and Philipp Grubauer had 27 saves for the Avalanche, who have lost three straight and finished their homestand 0-2-1. Cale Makar and Nazem Kadri added assists for Colorado. MacKinnon has recorded at least one point in all 13 games this season. It is the longest streak to start the season by an Avalanche skater and the fourth longest in club history (including when the franchise was the Quebec Nordiques).

MacKinnon finished with 12 shots on goal. It was a scoreless game when Hintz skated into the Avalanche zone and got the puck from Gurianov as he reached the right circle. Grubauer made the initial save but the puck dropped in front of him and Hintz tapped it between the pads at 18:06 of the first.

Hintz got his second of the night early in the second period. With Colorado on a power play, Janmark stole the puck at the Dallas blue line and slid a pass ahead to Hintz as he skated through the neutral zone. Hintz came in ahead of the Avalanche defense and beat Grubauer again through the five hole at 5:39 for the short-handed goal. It was Hintz's ninth of the season.

The Avalanche got one back later in the period on another power play, right after they had a goal overturned because the net was off its moorings. Kadri won the faceoff in the Stars' end and it went back to Makar. He passed it to MacKinnon, who drifted in and beat Khudobin on a shot deflected in front at 9:54. It was MacKinnon's eighth of the season.

Colorado pressed for the equalizer throughout the third period and Grubauer went off for an extra skater with 1:38 left but couldn't tie it up. Khudobin had a big save on MacKinnon's shot from the top of the left circle just before time expired. --Field Level Media

