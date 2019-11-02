International Development News
Barnes' late put-back gives Kings first win

Harrison Barnes scored on a putback with 2.9 seconds left to lift the Sacramento Kings to a 102-101 home win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night for their first victory of the season. Nemanja Bjelica launched a corner 3-pointer with less than five seconds left that missed, but Barnes was positioned well to get the rebound and make the basket to put a halt to the Kings' season-opening five-game losing streak.

De'Aaron Fox scored 25 points and Buddy Hield added 18 for Sacramento. Bogdan Bogdanovic tallied 14 points, Barnes had 13, Bjelica added 11 and Dewayne Dedmon scored 10. Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points for Utah, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Mike Conley added 19 points, Bojan Bogdanovic had 17, and Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Mitchell missed a 3-pointer as time expired though it appeared he didn't get the shot off on time. Dedmon connected on a 3-pointer to give the Kings a 100-97 lead with 58 seconds left. Utah pulled within one when Gobert converted Mitchell's lob for a bucket with 43.2 seconds to play.

Mitchell drove for a layup with 11.2 seconds left to put the Jazz ahead prior to the decisive sequence. The Kings shot 48.8 percent from the field, including 8 of 29 from 3-point range.

Utah made 47.9 percent of its shots and was 11 of 28 from behind the arc. Sacramento led 91-86 after Bogdanovic buried a 3-pointer with 6:48 left in the game.

A short time later, Fox grabbed a defensive rebound and weaved his way in transition through multiple Utah players to score a layup and make it 95-88 with 5:45 left. Hield added a baseline dunk 42 seconds later to make it a nine-point margin. The Kings then went cold and missed six straight shots as Utah scored the next nine points. Mitchell's basket tied it at 97-97 with 1:44 left.

Earlier in the game, Utah inched ahead at 63-61 on Gobert's dunk with 8:01 remaining in the third quarter before Sacramento ran off 10 straight points to take an eight-point advantage. But the Jazz responded with a 14-3 push with Mitchell hitting a jumper for a 77-74 lead with 1:43 left.

The Kings scored the next seven points to lead by four before Jeff Green drained a 3-pointer as time expired in the quarter to pull Utah within a point at 81-80 entering the final stanza. Fox had 15 points as Sacramento held a 51-48 lead at the break.

