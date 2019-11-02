Talking about air quality, Madan Lal says situation in Delhi 'really bad' right now

Referring to the air quality, former cricketer Madan Lal said that the situation in Delhi is really bad right now and the government should take measures to allow people to breathe clean air. He also gave his opinion about the upcoming match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Lal said that it is not about the 22 players who will come out to play, it is also about the crowd, who will have to sit in such condition for three hours.

"The situation is really bad in Delhi right now. Dipping air-quality levels will have after-effects on the children, the government has to do something about it. We need clean air, water. At the moment, I really believe the situation is really bad. It depends on the players whether they want the match to go on or not," Lal told ANI. "It is not about the 22 players that will step out on the field, it is also about the large number of the crowd that will come out to watch the match. In the last moment, it is difficult to shift the match, it is not feasible," he added.

The former cricketer also showed his support towards Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma who recently shut down media reports which claimed that members of the Indian selection committee fetched cups of tea for her during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. "If you ask me, whatever Anushka said was right. In my opinion, you cannot go around talking things about someone, without knowing them properly," Lal said.

Taking to her social media, Anushka said that she has maintained her silence on such matters over the years, but the reason she has decided to speak out now isn't because she's upset over the latest incident but she doesn't want her silence to be mistaken for weakness. "I have always been of the opinion that maintaining silence on false and fabricated news and stories against one is the best way to deal with your detractors. This is how I have handled my career for 11 years now. I always saw the dignity and truth embedded in the shadow of my silence," she said.

She signed off her statement with a cheeky remark, setting the record straight by highlighting that she drinks coffee. The former cricketer also said that the day/night Test between India and Bangladesh will help revive Test cricket in the country.

"I am really happy that the day/night Test has been given approval. You need to do innovative things to revive Test cricket in the country, the crowd will get attracted to the stadium with the advent of day/night Test," Lal said. India and Bangladesh will play their first-ever day/night Test, beginning November 22 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. (ANI)

