International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-Fans mingle, tension mounts ahead of World Cup final

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 12:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 12:20 IST
Rugby-Fans mingle, tension mounts ahead of World Cup final
Image Credit: pixabay

Thousands of England and South Africa fans began filling the streets - and bars - of Yokohama seven hours before the Rugby World Cup final was due to kick off at 0900GMT on Saturday, with nervous speculation top of everyone's agenda.

In a repeat of 2007 final, won by the Springboks, England start favorites on the back of their demolition job on New Zealand a week ago. Can they repeat it, to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the second time, or will South Africa be able to muzzle them, just as they did Japan and Wales in the previous rounds, and take a third title?

Fans clad in team colors - and a bewildering selection of fancy dress - mixed happily together on a glorious sunny day, with the occasional red and white Japanese shirt adding a splash of variation to the dark green and white of the protagonists. "I say 18-15 to South Africa. It will be because of the forwards, we are a lot stronger than them. We'll suck them in," Springbok fan Ernest told Reuters.

"Springboks to win it by 10, just too strong for the English," agreed his friend Jason. England supporter Jamie took a different view, saying: "Well, England play the better rugby, South Africa play boring, military-style, vicious rugby. We play the aesthetically pleasing run-around rugby, so we deserve to win and we will."

The other hot topics of conversation were tickets and travel - how much paid (around two thousand pounds seemingly the going rate) and what last-minute arrangements were made to get here. "One minute I was planning a "watch the rugby breakfast" at my local club in London and the next I'm going straight from the airport and watching New Zealand v Wales in an Irish bar last night - I didn't even go to the hotel on the way," said England fan Matt - clad in an immaculate Crusader outfit, complete with inflatable shield.

"I came in via Osaka this morning - I only booked the flight on Thursday," said James. "I'm spending more on three days here than on a two week summer holiday but I just couldn't miss it." Prince Harry, patron of the Rugby Football Union, will also attend the match, carrying a message of good luck from the Queen.

"Your performances during the tournament have delighted supporters and inspired many people throughout the country," said the message, published on the Royal Family's Twitter account. "I send my congratulations to the England team, management and support staff on reaching the final, together with my very best wishes for a memorable and successful match."

Also Read: Tens of thousands rally against former ruling party in Sudan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sudarsan Pattnaik selected for Italian Golden sand art award

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been selected for the prestigious Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019. He will be honoured during the International Scorrana Sand Nativity in Italy scheduled to be held from Novembe...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hamlin shoulder is used to driving hurtDenny Hamlin knows all about playing through pain. In March 2010, Hamlin underwent knee surgery to repair a torn ACL the day after winning at Marti...

Dwayne Johnson to star in, produce film about UFC champion Mark Kerr

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is set to play MMA fighter and UFC champion Mark Kerr in a feature film, which he also produce through his company, Seven Bucks Productions. The wrestler-turner-actor will produce the film with production partn...

Woman gang-raped by six in UP; police allegedly accepts complaint after video goes viral

A woman in Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot district was allegedly gang-raped by six men who filmed it and posted the clip online, with the survivor claiming that police only filed a case after the video went viral. The incident happened in Mau po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019